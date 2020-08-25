VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Season Two of THE GIFT on Netflix
Every choice leads to a new possibility.
Reckoning with a different world, Atiye races against time to realize her destiny as the mysterious syndicate behind Serdar threatens the future.
Watch the trailer below.
