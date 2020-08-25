Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Season Two of THE GIFT on Netflix

Every choice leads to a new possibility.

Aug. 25, 2020  

Reckoning with a different world, Atiye races against time to realize her destiny as the mysterious syndicate behind Serdar threatens the future.

Watch the trailer below.

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with 193 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

