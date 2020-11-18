Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Season Nine of LETTERKENNY

Watch the trailer below!

Nov. 18, 2020  

LETTERKENNY kicks off post-fight with Dierks (Tyler Hynes), and the Hicks, Skids, and Hockey Players attend an American Buck and Doe. Katy takes her scorched earth dating strategy back to Letterkenny and Gail (Lisa Codrington) gets some action of her own.

Meanwhile, The Hockey Players learn about Judaism and the whole town gets really into sleepover activities like movies, board games, and girl talk. Then, a competing restaurant opens in Letterkenny and Tanis (Tiio Horn) starts her own energy drink.

