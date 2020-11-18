VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Season Nine of LETTERKENNY
Watch the trailer below!
LETTERKENNY kicks off post-fight with Dierks (Tyler Hynes), and the Hicks, Skids, and Hockey Players attend an American Buck and Doe. Katy takes her scorched earth dating strategy back to Letterkenny and Gail (Lisa Codrington) gets some action of her own.
Watch the trailer below!
Meanwhile, The Hockey Players learn about Judaism and the whole town gets really into sleepover activities like movies, board games, and girl talk. Then, a competing restaurant opens in Letterkenny and Tanis (Tiio Horn) starts her own energy drink.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Says Don't Tell Donald He's Not Re-Elected Today!
- VIDEO: Ute Lemper, Sally Ann Triplet, David Hasselhoff, and More Perform 'All That Jazz' in Honor of CHICAGO's 24th Anniversary
- VIDEO: Watch Betsy Wolfe, Danny Burstein & More in Trailer for ESTELLA SCROOGE; Tickets Available Tomorrow!
- VIDEO: On This Day, November 17- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER Opens on Broadway