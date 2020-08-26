VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for SPONTANEOUS

The film is out October 6th.

Get ready for the most outrageous coming-of-age love story about growing up...and blowing up! Starring Katherine Langford ("Cursed," "13 Reasons Why"), Charlie Plummer ("Looking for Alaska," Words on Bathroom Walls), Yvonne Orji ("Insecure," Night School), and Hayley Law ("Riverdale"), with Rob Huebel ("Transparent") and Piper Perabo ("Penny Dreadful: City of Angels"), this satirical comedy will be available for Premium Video-On-Demand and for Digital purchase October 6 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

Watch the trailer below!

When students in their high school begin inexplicably exploding (literally...), seniors Mara (Katherine Langford) and Dylan (Charlie Plummer) struggle to survive in a world where each moment may be their last. As an unexpected romance blossoms between them, Mara and Dylan discover that when tomorrow is no longer promised, they can finally start living for today!

