VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for SHAKIRA IN CONCERT: EL DORADO WORLD TOUR

Shakira released the first trailer today for her upcoming concert film Shakira in Concert: El Dorado World Tour, which will be shown in cinemas worldwide on November 13th for a one-night global event with additional screenings in select countries.

Watch the trailer below!



Today's official trailer gives fans a first look at what to expect from the film, which captures Shakira's most celebrated tour to-date. The cinema event will feature performances of recent smashes such as Chantaje and La Bicicleta, as well as hits from her 20+ year repertoire including Hips Don't Lie, Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) and Estoy Aqui.



Directed by Shakira and James Merryman, concert scenes were predominantly filmed at Shakira's triumphant Los Angeles show in August 2018, of which the Los Angeles Times raved, "Shakira's show at the Forum had the feel of a hero's return." Additional concert and behind the scenes documentary footage was also shot throughout the tour in the US, Europe and Latin America. Shakira in Concert: El Dorado World Tour tells the story of the triumphant tour through Shakira's own words, giving fans an immersive and insightful look into what it took to bring the show to 22 countries and nearly a million fans, after having to postpone the entire tour due to a vocal cord injury in November 2017.



Opening on November 13, the film is due to be shown in more than 2000 theatres in over 60 countries underlining Shakira's status as a truly global icon. US theatres are set to show the film on November 13th and 17th, with additional encore screenings in select locations around the world. Tickets are on sale now at Shakira.film, where fans can sign up for event alerts and find the most up-to-date information regarding participating theaters and showtimes.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You