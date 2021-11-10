Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for SELLING SUNSET Season 4

The new season will premiere November 24, 2021.

Nov. 10, 2021  

Netflix has released the trailer for season 4 of Selling Sunset. Even with views from the Hollywood Hills, you won't always see what's coming when two new agents join Selling Sunset.

Set in the world of LA's high-end real estate, Selling Sunset follows the city's most successful realtors who all work under the same roof at The Oppenheim Group, the #1 agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip. They work hard and play harder, as they compete with the cutthroat LA market... and each other.

Joining Jason and Brett Oppenheim are Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald (and Romain Bonnet), Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, Vanessa Villela and Emma Hernan.

Watch the new trailer here:

