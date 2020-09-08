VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for ROM BOYS: 40 YEARS OF RAD

When a tragedy strikes the world’s most unique skatepark, a group of old school skaters, BMX riders and street artists team up to fight for its survival.

Watch the trailer below!



Fifteen years in the making with archive material going back forty years, this feature length documentary looks at a totally unique aspect of British sub-culture - the first generation of skateboarders and BMX freestyle riders in the world's most unique skatepark. Built in a suburb of east London in the late 1970's, Rom is the only skatepark in the world to have official historic protection. The film looks at the users of the park and not only what it means to them but the influence it has had on their lives. Shot in full DCI 4K and Featuring over 30 interviews with architects, historians, entrepreneurs, street and graffiti artists, professional skaters and BMX riders as well as the old school locals who have been visiting the park since it opened; this is the first time a feature length documentary has taken an in-depth look at this scene, and its participants, from a uniquely British perspective. When the park suffers a major tragedy during the middle of filming, the story then shifts focus to how these skaters and riders rally together to try and save the park from closure for a new generation of Rom Boys AND Girls.



Produced and directed by Matt Harris, and premiering in September at the prestigious Paris Surf and Skate festival, ROM BOYS : 40 YEARS OF RAD arrives on digital October 13 from 1091 Films.

