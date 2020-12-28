VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for PRETEND IT'S A CITY on Netflix

Fran Lebowitz knows what she likes-and what she doesn't like. And she won't wait for an invitation to tell you. For decades, the critic and essayist has been expressing her opinions, sometimes grouchily, always riotously. A New Yorker to the core, Lebowitz has raised straight talk to an art form, packaging her no-nonsense observations about the city and its denizens into a punchy running commentary, one that spares nobody.

Watch the trailer for PRETEND IT'S A CITY below.

Shaping Lebowitz's thoughts into the furiously funny guidebook every New Yorker has at one point wished for, PRETEND IT'S A CITY checks in with a classic urban voice on subjects ranging from tourists, money, subways and the arts to the not-so-simple act of walking in Times Square. (There is a right way to do it.) Along the way, Lebowitz's own past comes into focus: a life marked by constant curiosity and invigorating independence.

Directed by Lebowitz's longtime friend Martin Scorsese and peppered with his own witty takes on a town he knows best, PRETEND IT'S A CITY is a double dose of NYC attitude that sparks pangs of delight, fury and recognition among those who love the place as deeply as they do.