VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for New Showtime Series UFO!

SHOWTIME has released the trailer for the timely docu-series UFO from J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot and Glen Zipper, premiering on Sunday, August 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The four-part series explores our fascination with unidentified flying objects, and what clandestine influence the American government, lucrative private companies and the military may have in shielding the truth behind extraterrestrial phenomena to further their own agendas. The premiere episode will be made available for free on YouTube, Showtime.com and Sho.com, as well as across multiple SHOWTIME partner platforms, and all four episodes will be available to SHOWTIME subscribers on Sunday, August 8 at 12:01 a.m. ET/PT. Directed by Mark Monroe (Icarus) and Paul Crowder (Riding Giants), the series is a co-production by Bad Robot and Zipper Bros Films.

Watch the trailer below.

Ignited by the bombshell New York Times story in 2017 revealing that the Pentagon had been secretly tracking UFOs for years, the series examines the history of the phenomenon through cultural and political touchpoints, including shocking testimony from eyewitnesses across the country. As the conversation grows more bizarre and reaches the mainstream by virtue of credible investigations into alien encounters, UFO confronts the most enigmatic questions of all: Why do we believe what we believe? And what is the elusive truth beyond this decades-long mystery?

UFO is executive produced by J.J. Abrams, Glen Zipper, Mark Monroe and Sean Stuart along with Ben Stephenson and Rachel Rusch Rich from Bad Robot. The series is co-executive produced by Kevin Lincoln and produced by Maren Domzalski and Paul McGuire.

Showtime Networks Inc. (SNI), a wholly owned subsidiary of ViacomCBS Inc., owns and operates the premium service SHOWTIME®, which features critically acclaimed original series, provocative documentaries, box-office hit films, comedy and music specials and hard-hitting sports. SHOWTIME is available as a stand-alone streaming service across all major streaming devices and Showtime.com, as well as via cable, DBS, telco and streaming video providers. SNI also operates the premium services THE MOVIE CHANNEL™ and FLIX®, as well as on demand versions of all three brands. SNI markets and distributes sports and entertainment events for exhibition to subscribers on a pay-per-view basis through SHOWTIME PPV®. For more information, go to www.SHO.com.