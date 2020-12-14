VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for LOVE SARAH

Determined to fulfil her late mother's dream of opening a bakery in charming Notting Hill, 19-year-old Clarissa enlists the help of her mother's best friend Isabella and her eccentric estranged grandmother Mimi.

These three generations of women will need to overcome grief, doubts and differences to honour the memory of their beloved Sarah while embarking on a journey to establish a London store filled with love, hope and colourful pastries from all over the world.

The film, directed by Eliza Schroeder, stars Celia Imrie, Shannon Tarbet, Shelley Conn, Rupert Penry-Jones, and Bill Paterson.