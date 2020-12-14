Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for LOVE SARAH

The film, directed by Eliza Schroeder, stars Celia Imrie.

Dec. 14, 2020  

Determined to fulfil her late mother's dream of opening a bakery in charming Notting Hill, 19-year-old Clarissa enlists the help of her mother's best friend Isabella and her eccentric estranged grandmother Mimi.

Watch the trailer below!

These three generations of women will need to overcome grief, doubts and differences to honour the memory of their beloved Sarah while embarking on a journey to establish a London store filled with love, hope and colourful pastries from all over the world.

The film, directed by Eliza Schroeder, stars Celia Imrie, Shannon Tarbet, Shelley Conn, Rupert Penry-Jones, and Bill Paterson.

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for LOVE SARAH
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You