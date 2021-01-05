VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for LOCKED DOWN on HBO Max

Today, HBO Max debuted the first trailer for LOCKED DOWN, the new original feature film from Warner Bros. Pictures and AGC Studios. Doug Liman directed the movie which stars Academy Award® winner Anne Hathaway and Academy Award® nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor. Also starring are Stephen Merchant, Mindy Kaling, Lucy Boynton, Dulé Hill, Jazmyn Simon, with Ben Stiller and Academy Award® winner Ben Kingsley.

Academy Award® nominee Steven Knight wrote the screenplay and P.J. van Sandwijk, Alison Winter and Michael Lesslie produced. The film premieres on HBO Max THURSDAY, JANUARY 14.

Watch the trailer below!

In LOCKED DOWN, just as they decide to separate, Linda (Anne Hathaway) and Paxton (Chiwetel Ejiofor) find life has other plans when they are stuck at home in a mandatory lockdown. Co-habitation is proving to be a challenge, but fueled by poetry and copious amounts of wine, it will bring them closer together in the most surprising way.