VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for LIBERTY: MOTHER OF EXILES

The most photographed statue in the world, the statue of liberty's meaning is universal and represents freedom, hope and protest to people throughout the world. Liberty: Mother of Exiles casts new light on one of America's most familiar symbols, revealing its little-known history, and celebrating it as an enduring beacon of hope for generations of immigrants. It premieres October 17th on HBO.

Watch the trailer below.

