VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for LAUNCHPAD on Disney Plus

Today, Disney+ REVEALED the official trailer and key art for Disney's inaugural season of "LAUNCHPAD," a collection of live-action short films from a new generation of dynamic storytellers. All six short films will be available to stream on Disney+ beginning May 28.

Watch the trailer below!

The filmmakers, all from underrepresented backgrounds, were selected from more than 1100 U.S. applicants and were given an opportunity to share their perspectives and creative visions with audiences around the world. Each filmmaker was assigned executive mentors from the various divisions of the company, including Disney+, Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios, Pixar, Walt Disney Animation Studios and Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production.

The goal of Disney's "LAUNCHPAD" is to diversify the types of stories that are being told and to give access to those who have historically not had it. Inspired by life's journey, these first six short films for Disney+ are based on the theme, "Discover."

Submissions for the second season of Disney's "LAUNCHPAD," which will be based around the theme of "Connection," will be accepted beginning May 10, 2021 with the brand-new addition of a writers' track: https://launchpad.disney.com/

Mahin Ibrahim, Director of Disney's Diversity & Inclusion, Market, who oversees the "LAUNCHPAD" program, said, "This first group of shorts by these six gifted filmmakers took our breath away. They are moving, provocative and entertaining, and they each convey a unique perspective on living in America TODAY and the things you learn about yourself and others when you follow your own path. I am excited to share them with you, and I look forward to welcoming a new group of filmmakers from underrepresented backgrounds for our next season of Disney's 'LAUNCHPAD.'"