Advertisement

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for HOPE GAP, Starring Annette Bening & Bill Nighy

Article Pixel Feb. 14, 2020  

The intimate, intense and loving story of HOPE GAP charts the life of Grace (Annette Bening), shocked to learn her husband (Bill Nighy) is leaving her for another after 29 years of marriage, and the ensuing emotional fallout the dissolution has on their only grown son (Josh O'Connor). Unraveled and feeling displaced in her small seaside town, Grace ultimately regains her footing and discovers a new, powerful voice.

Watch the trailer below!

Writer/director William Nicholson's first play, an adaption of SHADOWLANDS for the stage, ran for a year in the West End, was Evening Standard Best Play of 1990, and went on to a Tony Award winning run on Broadway. He was nominated for an Oscar for the screenplay of the film version, which was directed by Richard Attenborough and starred Anthony Hopkins and Debra Winger.

He has written five plays for the stage: Shadowlands, MAP OF THE HEART, KATHERINE HOWARD, THE RETREAT FROM MOSCOW (which ran for five months on Broadway and received three Tony Away Nominations), and CRASH.

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for HOPE GAP, Starring Annette Bening & Bill Nighy
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Douglas Sills and Alexandra Socha Prep for MACK & MABEL at City Center
  • VIDEO: Watch Jordan Fisher and Gabrielle Carrubba Sing 'If I Could Tell Her' From DEAR EVAN HANSEN
  • BWW Exclusive: Watch Liz Callaway Sing from Carmel Dean's WELL-BEHAVED WOMEN
  • VIDEO: Constance Wu Dreams of Performing at Shakespeare In The Park
  • VIDEO: See Renee Elise Goldsberry in the ALTERED CARBON Season Two Trailer
  • VIDEO: Michael Korte Releases 'A Whole New World' Video Perfect for Valentine's Day
    • Advertisement