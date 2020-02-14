VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for HOPE GAP, Starring Annette Bening & Bill Nighy

The intimate, intense and loving story of HOPE GAP charts the life of Grace (Annette Bening), shocked to learn her husband (Bill Nighy) is leaving her for another after 29 years of marriage, and the ensuing emotional fallout the dissolution has on their only grown son (Josh O'Connor). Unraveled and feeling displaced in her small seaside town, Grace ultimately regains her footing and discovers a new, powerful voice.

Watch the trailer below!

Writer/director William Nicholson's first play, an adaption of SHADOWLANDS for the stage, ran for a year in the West End, was Evening Standard Best Play of 1990, and went on to a Tony Award winning run on Broadway. He was nominated for an Oscar for the screenplay of the film version, which was directed by Richard Attenborough and starred Anthony Hopkins and Debra Winger.



He has written five plays for the stage: Shadowlands, MAP OF THE HEART, KATHERINE HOWARD, THE RETREAT FROM MOSCOW (which ran for five months on Broadway and received three Tony Away Nominations), and CRASH.





