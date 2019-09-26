VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for HBO's 24/7 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

HBO Sports' landmark franchise 24/7 breaks new ground this October when it launches an all-access COLLEGE FOOTBALL series chronicling four programs in-season - Florida, Penn State, Arizona State and Washington State - as they meet the demands and challenges leading up to and through gameday. Watch the trailer below!

The four-part, limited COLLEGE FOOTBALL series will run for four consecutive weeks in October, beginning Wednesday, Oct. 2 (10:00 p.m. ET/PT).

