VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for GABBY'S DOLLHOUSE on Netflix Jr.

Cute cats, quirky crafts and colorful magic!

Dec. 8, 2020  

Cute cats, quirky crafts and colorful magic! Join kitty enthusiast Gabby and her sidekick Pandy Paws as they team up for a series of animated adventures. Gabby's Dollhouse arrives on Netflix January 5.

Watch the trailer below!

Welcome to the official Netflix Jr. channel! Where kids can learn, sing and play with their favorite Netflix characters - from StoryBots to Super Monsters and everyone in between.

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with 195 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

