VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for GABBY'S DOLLHOUSE on Netflix Jr.

Cute cats, quirky crafts and colorful magic! Join kitty enthusiast Gabby and her sidekick Pandy Paws as they team up for a series of animated adventures. Gabby's Dollhouse arrives on Netflix January 5.

Watch the trailer below!

