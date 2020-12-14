VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for EQUINOX on Netflix
Season one is coming December 30th.
In 1999, 21 high school graduates vanish without a trace. Twenty years later, Astrid discovers the unsettling truth behind the disappearance of her sister Ida and her classmates.
Watch the trailer for "Equinox" below!
