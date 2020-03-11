VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for CRIP CAMP: A DISABILITY REVOLUTION on Netflix

Down the road from Woodstock, a revolution blossomed in a ramshackle summer camp for teenagers with disabilities, transforming their lives and igniting a landmark movement. CRIP CAMP is an untold story co-directed by Emmy® Award winner Nicole Newnham and film mixer and former camper Jim LeBrecht.

Watch the trailer below!

Executive producers include President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, Tonia Davis and Priya Swaminathan, and Oscar® nominee Howard Gertler (How to Survive a Plague).

See more at Netflix.





