VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for COLIN QUINN & FRIENDS on HBO Max

The special will be released Thursday, Nov. 12, on HBO Max.

Nov. 9, 2020  

This unique stand-up special brings together a group of talented comedians at a Brooklyn drive-in movie theater for a much-needed evening of socially-distanced laughs. Featuring performances from Colin Quinn, Rich Vos, Rachel Feinstein, Sam Jay, Bonnie McFarlane, Keith Robinson, Chris DiStefano, Marina Franklin, Dan Soder and Bobby Kelly.

"Anybody can please an audience" said Quinn. "It takes a real comedian to make a bunch of cars laugh."

