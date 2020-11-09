VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for COLIN QUINN & FRIENDS on HBO Max
The special will be released Thursday, Nov. 12, on HBO Max.
This unique stand-up special brings together a group of talented comedians at a Brooklyn drive-in movie theater for a much-needed evening of socially-distanced laughs. Featuring performances from Colin Quinn, Rich Vos, Rachel Feinstein, Sam Jay, Bonnie McFarlane, Keith Robinson, Chris DiStefano, Marina Franklin, Dan Soder and Bobby Kelly.
Watch the trailer below!
"Anybody can please an audience" said Quinn. "It takes a real comedian to make a bunch of cars laugh."
