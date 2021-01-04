VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for CHRIS ROCK: TOTAL BLACKOUT Extended Cut on Netflix
Chris Rock: Total Blackout, The Tamborine Extended Cut premieres globally on Netflix January 12, 2021.
In this "remix" of his Grammy nominated 2018 special, Chris Rock takes the stage with searing observations on race, fatherhood, and politics. The extended cut includes never-before-seen jokes, interviews, and behind the scenes footage.
