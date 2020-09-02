VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for CHALLENGER: THE FINAL FLIGHT
The docu-series premieres Sept. 16
Executive produced by J.J. Abrams and Glen Zipper, CHALLENGER: THE FINAL FLIGHT is a four-part docuseries that examines the 1986 Challenger space shuttle, which tragically broke apart 73 seconds after launch as millions of Americans-many of them schoolchildren- watched live on television. The series offers an in-depth look at one of the most diverse crews NASA assembled, including high school teacher Christa McAuliffe, who was selected to be the first private citizen in space.
Watch the trailer below.
Conversations with the crew's surviving family members help create a poignant and relatable portrait of the astronauts. Directors Steven Leckart and Daniel Junge also delve into the "fatally flawed decision process" and mechanical failures that led to the disaster, interviewing former NASA officials and engineers who worked on the failed booster engine and had repeated concerns about its safety.
CHALLENGER: THE FINAL FLIGHT incorporates never-before-seen interviews, training footage and rare archival material to give viewers the most unfiltered, emotional behind-the-scenes look at these events to date.
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Christina Aguilera Performs 'Reflection' and 'Loyal Brave True' from MULAN on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
- VIDEO: On This Day, August 31- HERCULES Starring Jelani Alladin, Opens in Central Park!
- BWW Exclusive: FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Stars Drop By VIRTUAL CHATS WITH ARIEL & TREVOR on Disney Channel
- VIDEO: Alexandra Socha Sings 'Time Heals Everything' From MACK & MABEL as Part of Encores! Archives