VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for BLUMHOUSE'S FANTASY ISLAND

Sony Pictures has released the trailer for Blumhouse's Fantasy Island. In Blumhouse's Fantasy Island, the enigmatic Mr. Roarke makes the secret dreams of his lucky guests come true at a luxurious but remote tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the guests have to solve the island's mystery in order to escape with their lives.

Watch the trailer below!

Directed by Jeff Wadlow, Blumhouse's Fantasy Island is written by Jeff Wadlow & Chris Roach & Jillian Jacobs and is produced by Jason Blum, Marc Toberoff and Jeff Wadlow.

The film stars Michael Peña, Maggie Q, Lucy Hale, Austin Stowell, Jimmy O. Yang, Portia Doubleday, Ryan Hansen and Michael Rooker.

Blumhouse's Fantasy Island is in theatres this Valentines Day February 14, 2020.





