VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for BLACK BEAUTY on Disney Plus

The film stars Kate Winslet, Mackenzie Foy, Iain Glen, and more.

Today Disney+ shared the new trailer and key art for its sweeping new movie, "Black Beauty," premiering Friday, November 27. Featuring THE VOICE of Academy Award-winning actor Kate Winslet as Black Beauty and stars Mackenzie Foy, Iain Glen, Claire Forlani, and Calam Lynch.

Watch the trailer below!

This modern day reimagining of Anna Sewell's timeless classic, follows Black Beauty (Kate Winslet), a wild horse born free in the American West. Rounded up and TAKEN AWAY from her family, Beauty is brought to Birtwick Stables where she meets a spirited teenage girl, Jo Green (Mackenzie Foy). Beauty and Jo forge an unbreakable bond that carries Beauty through the different chapters, challenges, and adventures of her life.

"Black Beauty" is directed by Ashley Avis ("Adolescence'') who also wrote the screenplay. JB Pictures' Jeremy Bolt ("Polar," "Monster Hunter") and Robert Kulzer ("Polar") from Constantin Film are producers and Martin Moszkowicz, Edward Winters and Jon Brown are executive producers. Dylan Tarason is a co-producer, and Moonlighting Films president Genevieve Hofmeyr ("Mad Max: Fury Road") is the South African producer.

"Black Beauty" is produced by Constantin Film and JB Pictures.

