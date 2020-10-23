VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for A CREEPSHOW ANIMATED SPECIAL

Shudder released today the trailer.

Shudder released today the trailer, key art and images for A Creepshow Animated Special, premiering exclusively on the horror streaming service in all its territories, as well as via the Shudder offering within the AMC+ bundle, beginning Thursday, October 29 shortly after 12:01 am ET/9:01 pm PT.

Watch the trailer below!

A Creepshow Animated Special features two stories directed by Creepshow showrunner Greg Nicotero, with animation by Octopie animation studio.

"Survivor Type," based on the short story by Stephen King and adapted by Nicotero, stars Kiefer Sutherland (24, Designated Survivor) as a man determined to stay alive alone on a deserted island no matter what the cost.

"Twittering from THE CIRCUS of the Dead," based on the short story by Joe Hill and adapted by Melanie Dale, stars Joey King (The Kissing Booth, The Act) as a teen whose family road trip includes a visit to the gravest show on earth.

A Creepshow Animated Special is produced by the Cartel with Monster Agency Productions, Octopie, Taurus Entertainment, and Striker Entertainment.

