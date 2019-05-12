VIDEO: Watch the Trailer For Season Two of BIG LITTLE LIES

HBO has released the official trailer for season two of Big Little Lies. Watch it below!

According to Coming Soon, the seven-episode season two of the series will continue to follow The Monterey Five - Madeline (Reese Witherspoon), Celeste (Nicole Kidman), Jane (Shailene Woodley), Renata (Laura Dern) and Bonnie (Zoë Kravitz). In addition, the group is joined by Celeste's visiting mother-in-law, Mary Louise (Meryl Streep), and their husbands, Ed (Adam Scott), Nathan (James Tupper) and Gordon (Jeffrey Nordling), in this seven-episode season.

Created and written by David E. Kelley, the series is based on the novel by Liane Moriarty and directed by Andrea Arnold.

The second season of Big Little Lies will debut on HBO on Sunday, June 9 at 9 p.m. EST.

Read more on Coming Soon.





