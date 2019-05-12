VIDEO: Watch the Trailer For Season Two of BIG LITTLE LIES

May. 12, 2019  

HBO has released the official trailer for season two of Big Little Lies. Watch it below!

According to Coming Soon, the seven-episode season two of the series will continue to follow The Monterey Five - Madeline (Reese Witherspoon), Celeste (Nicole Kidman), Jane (Shailene Woodley), Renata (Laura Dern) and Bonnie (Zoë Kravitz). In addition, the group is joined by Celeste's visiting mother-in-law, Mary Louise (Meryl Streep), and their husbands, Ed (Adam Scott), Nathan (James Tupper) and Gordon (Jeffrey Nordling), in this seven-episode season.

Created and written by David E. Kelley, the series is based on the novel by Liane Moriarty and directed by Andrea Arnold.

The second season of Big Little Lies will debut on HBO on Sunday, June 9 at 9 p.m. EST.

Read more on Coming Soon.

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer For Season Two of BIG LITTLE LIES
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories


More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Renee Zellweger Sings 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' in JUDY Trailer
  • VIDEO: Get Ready for FOSSE/VERDON with Original CHICAGO Footage!
  • VIDEO: Michael Arden Performs 'Out There' From THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
  • VIDEO: ZAYN and Zhavia Ward Release 'A Whole New World' From Disney's Live-Action ALADDIN Film
  • VIDEO: Bryan Cranston and Stephen Colbert Take THE LATE SHOW's Studio Audience Through Times Square
  • VIDEO: Bryan Cranston Rewrote a Part of NETWORK During One Performance

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup