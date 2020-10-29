Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for THE STAND IN

When ordered to serve a year in rehab, actress Candy (Drew Barrymore) hires her on set stand-in to take her place.

Oct. 29, 2020  

Watch the trailer for "The Stand In" below!

Watch the trailer for "The Stand In" below!

The unassuming woman flips the script and steals her identity, career and boyfriend in this hilarious comedy about trading places.

