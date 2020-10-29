VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for THE STAND IN

When ordered to serve a year in rehab, actress Candy (Drew Barrymore) hires her on set stand-in to take her place.

Watch the trailer for "The Stand In" below!

The unassuming woman flips the script and steals her identity, career and boyfriend in this hilarious comedy about trading places.

