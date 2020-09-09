VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for THE MAGIC OF DISNEY'S ANIMAL KINGDOM

The series premieres September 25.

Today, Disney+ shared the trailer for its upcoming original series "Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom" premiering globally on Friday, September 25.

Watch the trailer below!

Disney+'s "Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom," produced by National Geographic and narrated by the award-winning, fan-favorite Josh Gad, gives viewers a backstage pass to explore the magic of nature within Disney's Animal Kingdom® Theme Park, DISNEY'S ANIMAL KINGDOM Lodge and The Seas with Nemo & Friends at EPCOT. Each of the eight episodes dives into the details, unveiling the multifaceted aspects of animal care, conservation and Disney Imagineering and showcases the parks' magnificent array of more than 300 species and 5,000-plus animals and the herculean tasks their animal care experts undertake to keep things running day and night.

