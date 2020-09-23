VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR

From the producers of The Haunting of Hill House comes a new ghost story.

From the producers of THE HAUNTING OF Hill House comes a new ghost story. THE HAUNTING OF Bly Manor arrives October 9th, only on Netflix. THE HAUNTING OF Bly Manor stars Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, T'Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Amelie Smith and Amelia Eve.

Watch the trailer below!

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with 193 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You