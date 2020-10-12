VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for SUBURRA Season Three on Netflix

In this final chapter, the fight to conquer Rome becomes more open and ruthless than ever.

In this final chapter, the fight to conquer Rome becomes more open and ruthless than ever. A big business that will tempt many is coming: the Jubilee, a promise of new illegal traffics, money and power.

Watch the trailer below!

Whoever will take possession of it will govern the capital. But everything has a price and the throne of Rome too. This time, it will come at a certain price.

