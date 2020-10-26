VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for SELENA: THE SERIES

Before she became the Queen of Tejano Music, Selena Quintanilla was a young girl from Texas.

Before she became the Queen of Tejano Music, Selena Quintanilla was a young girl from Texas with big dreams and an even bigger voice. Selena: The Series explores her journey from singing small gigs to becoming the most successful female Latin artist of all time - and the years of hard work and sacrifice the Quintanilla family navigated together.

Starring Christian Serratos, Gabriel Chavarria, Ricardo Chavira, Noemí Gonzalez, and Seidy López. Part one of the two-part series premieres on Netflix on December 4, 2020.

