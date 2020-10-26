VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for SELENA: THE SERIES
Before she became the Queen of Tejano Music, Selena Quintanilla was a young girl from Texas.
Before she became the Queen of Tejano Music, Selena Quintanilla was a young girl from Texas with big dreams and an even bigger voice. Selena: The Series explores her journey from singing small gigs to becoming the most successful female Latin artist of all time - and the years of hard work and sacrifice the Quintanilla family navigated together.
Watch the trailer below!
Starring Christian Serratos, Gabriel Chavarria, Ricardo Chavira, Noemí Gonzalez, and Seidy López. Part one of the two-part series premieres on Netflix on December 4, 2020.
