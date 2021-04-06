VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for MONSTER on Netflix

Monster tells the story of Steve Harmon (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) a seventeen-year-old HONOR STUDENT whose world comes crashing down around him when he is charged with felony murder.

The film follows his dramatic journey from a smart, likeable film student from Harlem attending an elite high school through a complex legal battle that could leave him spending the rest of his life in prison.

The film premieres May 7th on Netflix.