VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for MONSTER on Netflix
The film premieres May 7th on Netflix.
Monster tells the story of Steve Harmon (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) a seventeen-year-old HONOR STUDENT whose world comes crashing down around him when he is charged with felony murder.
The film follows his dramatic journey from a smart, likeable film student from Harlem attending an elite high school through a complex legal battle that could leave him spending the rest of his life in prison.
