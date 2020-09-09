Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for FRIENDSGIVING

Article Pixel

Abby is looking forward to a laid-back Thanksgiving with her best friend Molly.

Sep. 9, 2020  

Abby is looking forward to a laid-back Thanksgiving with her best friend Molly. But the friends' plans for a quiet turkey dinner go up in smoke when they're joined by Molly's new boyfriend and her flamboyant mother. Throw in some party crashers including Molly's old flame, a wannabe shaman, and a trio of Fairy Gay Mothers, and it's a recipe for a comically chaotic holiday no one will ever forget-even if they wanted to!

Watch the trailer below!

The film stars Malin Akerman, Kat Dennings, Aisha Tyler, Chelsea Peretti, Christine Taylor, Jane Seymour, Deon Cole, Wanda Sykes, and Ryan Hansen.

VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for FRIENDSGIVING
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You