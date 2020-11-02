VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for ENTRE NOS: LA MEETS NY

Join comedians Ian Lara and Chris Estrada.

Join comedians Ian Lara and Chris Estrada for a West Coast and East Coast showdown in HBO Latino's latest comedy special ENTRE NOS: LA MEETS NY debuting on FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13 (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO Latino and available to stream HBO Max.

Los Angeles made-and-raised Estrada tells the story of how his tias trained him to fight against bullies. Representing Dominicanos in the Big Apple, Lara shares tales of explaining online dating to his grandma. This hilarious new edition of "Entre Nos" will appeal from coast to coast!

All previous iterations of HBO Latino's "Entre Nos" stand-up specials are available to stream on HBO and HBO Max - including "Entre Nos: The Winners,""Entre Nos Presents Orlando Leyba: Adorable," "Entre Nos Presents Gina Brillon: Easily Offended," and "Entre Nos Presents Shayla Rivera: It's Not Rocket Science."

Ian Lara is one of the hottest rising comics in New York City. Every night you can catch him performing in some of the best shows in New York, or on the road at a club or college near you. He was the host of the Out of Tune music app gameshow, featured in Variety and Cosmopolitan. Last year he taped a set for "Comedy Central Stand up Featuring" which has garnered over 10 million views. He appeared on this season of NBC's "Bring the Funny" and made his late-night debut on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon." This year he was a regular player on "This week at the Comedy Cellar" on Comedy Central.

Comedian/writer Chris Estrada was born and raised in South Central and Inglewood, Los Angeles, where he spent his formative years running from loose pit bulls, getting robbed, and geeking out over comic books and punk rock. His standup blends sharp joke writing with absurd musings about the environment he grew up in, giving him a unique comedic voice that connects with both alternative and mainstream audiences.

HBO Latino is a dedicated Spanish-language premium channel that delivers compelling and culturally relevant programming to the U.S. Latino audience. Exclusive to the channel are award-winning Original Series from Latin America, Spanish language films from the U.S., Latin America, Spain and the Caribbean, Latin music concerts and artist specials, original comedy shows and more. Additionally, HBO Latino offers the latest Hollywood movies and HBO original programming from the network's main channel in Spanish. HBO Latino is included free with an HBO subscription. HBO Latino programming is available across multiple platforms including HBO On Demand® and HBO Max™.

Stay in tune with HBO Latino's latest news and updates, view compelling video content and get sneak peeks with behind-the-scenes footage on Facebook Instagram , and Twitter

