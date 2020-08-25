VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for DRAGON'S DOGMA on Netflix
Ethan hunts a dragon.
After losing his home to a dragon, Ethan sets out to hunt it down once and for all. A pawn appears by his side and serves to protect his life. But the dangers that lie in wait for Ethan are beyond their imaginations, for when you fight a monster... you just may become one too.
Watch the official trailer below!
Premieres September 17 only on Netflix.
