VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for DIARY OF A FUTURE PRESIDENT!

Today, Disney+ REVEALED the official trailer and key art for season two of the original series "Diary of a Future President," premiering on Wednesday, August 18. Continuing the origin story of Cuban American and future leader Elena Cañero-Reed as she enters the seventh grade and recounted through excerpts from 13-year-old Elena's diary, this coming-of-age series follows Elena through the ups and downs of middle school which sets her on the path to becoming the President of the United States.

Watch the trailer below!

Katty Huertas, a multidisciplinary Latinx artist born in Columbia and based in Washington DC, designed the illustrated key art. Known for her work which explores identity and folklore, Huertas created the art in conjunction with the design company mOcean for Disney+.

"Diary of a Future President" is created by showrunner Ilana Peña ("Crazy Ex-Girlfriend") and loosely inspired by Peña's own adolescence, "Diary of a Future President" has been lauded for its authentic portrayal of a Latinx tween and her friends and family.

Tess Romero stars as young Elena Cañero-Reed alongside executive producer Gina Rodriguez ("Jane the Virgin") who features as grown-up Elena who reappears throughout the season as Elena's future self and conscience that guides her through middle school and towards the White House.

"Diary of a Future President" also stars Selenis Leyva ("Orange is the New Black") as Elena's mother Gabi, Charlie Bushnell as Elena's brother Bobby, and Michael Weaver as Gabi's boyfriend Sam. Recurring cast includes Jessica Marie Garcia as Gabi's colleague Camila, Carmina Garay as Elena's best friend Sasha, Sanai Victoria as Elena's classmate Melissa, Harmeet Pandey as Elena's friend Jessica, as well as Brandon Severs and Nathan Arenas as Bobby's friends Liam and Danny.

Keith Heisler and Molly Breeskin are executive producers alongside Peña and Rodriguez. "Diary of a Future President" is produced by CBS Studios in association with I Can and I Will Productions.

Season one of "Diary of a Future President" is currently available on Disney+. All 10 episodes from season two will start streaming on Wednesday, August 18.