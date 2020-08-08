VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer For WOKE on Hulu

Woke comes to Hulu September 9.

Hulu has released an all new trailer for its upcoming series, Woke.

Woke follows Keef, An African-American Cartoonist finally on the verge of mainstream success when an unexpected incident changes everything. Keef must now navigate the new voices and ideas that confront and challenge him, all without setting aflame everything he's already built.

