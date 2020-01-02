VIDEO: Watch the New Trailer for GRETEL & HANSEL

Orion Pictures has released a new trailer for Gretel & Hansel. A long time ago in a distant fairytale countryside, a young girl leads her little brother into a dark wood in desperate search of food and work, only to stumble upon a nexus of terrifying evil.

From Osgood "Oz" Perkins, the director of The Blackcoat's Daughter and I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House, the film stars Sophia Lillis (It, HBO's Sharp Objects), newcomer Sammy Leakey, Alice Krige (Star Trek: First Contact, Netflix's The OA), Jessica De Gouw (WGN's Underground, The CW's Arrow) and Charles Babalola (Netflix's Black Mirror,The Legend of Tarzan).

Watch the trailer below!

Gretel & Hansel is written by Rob Hayes (Netflix's Chewing Gum), produced by Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (Sinister, Upgrade) and Fred Berger (La La Land, Destroyer) on behalf of Automatik and executive produced by Sandra Yee Ling and Macdara Kelleher.

Gretel & Hansel is in theaters everywhere on January 31, 2020.





