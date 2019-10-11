VIDEO: Watch the New Trailer for CHARLIE'S ANGELS

Article Pixel Oct. 11, 2019  

Sworn to secrecy, bound by sisterhood, Sony Pictures has released a new trailer for Charlie's Angels! Director Elizabeth Banks takes the helm as the next generation of fearless Charlie's Angels take flight.

In Banks' bold vision, Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska are working for the mysterious Charles Townsend, whose security and investigative agency has expanded internationally. With the world's smartest, bravest, and most highly trained women all over the globe, there are now teams of Angels guided by multiple Bosleys taking on the toughest jobs everywhere.

Watch the new trailer below!

The Charlie's Angels screenplay is by Elizabeth Banks from a story by Evan Spiliotopoulos and David Auburn. Charlie's Angels will be released in theaters on November 15, 2019.

