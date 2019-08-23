VIDEO: Watch a Trailer for THE WORLD ACCORDING TO JEFF GOLDBLUM

Disney+ debuted the trailer for "The World According to Jeff Goldblum" today at D23. Watch it below!

The official National Geographic description for the show indicates that "The World According to Jeff Goldblum" follows actor and jazz musician extraordinaire Jeff Goldblum as he pursues his various, wildly different, interests and becomes a "humble student" of the world.

Goldblum is probably best known for his work in blockbusters "Jurassic Park" and "Independence Day." He starred in "Thor: Ragnorak" in 2017. He also frequents the stage; read his official BroadwayWorld bio here:

Theatre: recent credits include Prisoner of Second Avenue in London's West End, Speed-the-Plow at The Old Vic and The Pillowman on Broadway (Outer Critics' Circle Award, Drama Critics' Award, nominations for Drama Desk and Drama League Awards). Film: credits include Adam Resurrected, The Life Aquatic, Igby Goes Down, Pittsburgh, California Split, Nashville, Jurassic Park, Independence Day, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, , Powder, Mr. Frost, Annie Hall, The Big Chill, Silverado, The Fly, Deep Cover, The Right Stuff, Between The Lines, Invasion of the Body Snatchers, Into the Night, Next Stop Greenwich Village, and The Tall Guy. Jeff was nominated for an Academy Award for directing the live-action short film Little Surprises. He also gained an Emmy nomination for his television appearance on "Will & Grace" and served on the jury of the 1999 Cannes Film Festival.

