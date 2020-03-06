VIDEO: Watch a Teaser for Season Two of WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS

Love is eternal to some. Annoying to others. WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS returns for a new season 4/15 on FX. Next day on FX on Hulu.

Watch the teaser below!

What We Do in the Shadows follows four vampires who've "lived" together for hundreds of years. In Season 2, the vampires will try to find their way in a world of human SUPER BOWL parties, internet trolls, an energy vampire who gets a promotion and becomes drunk on power and of course, all the ghosts, witches, necromancers, zombies and shadowy cloaked assassins who roam freely in the Tri-State area.





