VIDEO: Watch a Teaser for Barry Jenkins' THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD

The first trailer for Barry Jenkins' "The Underground Railroad" is out today!

Watch it below.

The story centers on young Cora, a slave on a cotton plantation in Georgia. Life is hell for all the slaves, but especially bad for Cora; an outcast even among her fellow Africans, she is coming into womanhood-where even greater pain awaits. When Caesar, a recent arrival from Virginia, tells her about the Underground Railroad, they decide to take a terrifying risk and escape.

Jenkins won the Academy Award for directing "Moonlight," adapted from a play by Tarell Alvin McCraney. He also directed "If Beale Street Could Talk."

