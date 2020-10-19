Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch a Teaser for Barry Jenkins' THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD

Article Pixel

The story centers on young Cora, a slave on a cotton plantation in Georgia.

Oct. 19, 2020  

The first trailer for Barry Jenkins' "The Underground Railroad" is out today!

Watch it below.

The story centers on young Cora, a slave on a cotton plantation in Georgia. Life is hell for all the slaves, but especially bad for Cora; an outcast even among her fellow Africans, she is coming into womanhood-where even greater pain awaits. When Caesar, a recent arrival from Virginia, tells her about the Underground Railroad, they decide to take a terrifying risk and escape.

Jenkins won the Academy Award for directing "Moonlight," adapted from a play by Tarell Alvin McCraney. He also directed "If Beale Street Could Talk."

VIDEO: Watch a Teaser for Barry Jenkins' THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You