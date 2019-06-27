VIDEO: Watch a Sneak Peak at Season Four of SAINTS AND SINNERS

The much-anticipated fourth season of the hit drama series Saints & Sinners will debut on Bounce on Sunday, July 7 at 9:00 p.m., with new episodes premiering Sunday nights through the summer.

Bounce today released the trailer for the new season, watch it below!

Season four of Saints & Sinners sees Mayor Ella Johnson (Vanessa Bell Calloway) setting her sights beyond Cypress, Georgia and using her power and influence to position herself for a state senate seat. When her mother's (Donna Biscoe) deep buried secrets surface, they threaten the very foundation of Ella's world as she struggles to keep her enemies at bay and her children safe. Saints & Sinners also stars Keith Robinson, Demetria McKinney, Clifton Powell, J.D. Williams, Jasmine Burke, Dawn Halfkenny and Tray Chaney. Special guests this season include Tami Roman, Roger Guenveur Smith and Karon Joseph Riley.

Bounce will air marathons of the first three seasons of Saints & Sinners Friday, July 5 through Sunday, July 7 beginning each day at 1:00 p.m. ET. Additionally, all the scandalous episodes can be viewed anytime on Brown Sugar, Bounce's subscription-video-on-demand service which is available on Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Comcast Xfinity X1, Amazon Channels, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle, Android and Apple smartphones and tablets and web browsers via BrownSugar.com.

Saints & Sinners is produced in partnership with Swirl Film's Eric Tomosunas & Ron Robinson (Behind the Movement: The Rosa Parks Story, Love Under New Management: The Miki Howard Story, Tales, Pride & Prejudice.)

Bounce (@bouncetv) is the first and only multi-platform entertainment network targeting African Americans, with programming seen over-the-air, on cable, on DISH channel 359, over-the-air, over-the-top on Roku®, on mobile devices via the Bounce and Brown Sugar apps and on the web via BounceTV.com. Bounce features a programming mix of original series and movies, off-network series, theatrical motion pictures, specials, live sports and events and more. Bounce is part of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).





