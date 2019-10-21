VIDEO: Watch a Promo for a Risky Fox Tuesday!

Fox promos their Tuesday lineup, featuring "The Resident" and "Empire."

Watch the promo below!

Season Two of "The Resident" finds star resident DR. CONRAD HAWKINS (Matt Czuchry) continuing to make difficult calls in the best interests of his patients. But, having rekindled a romantic relationship with nurse NICOLETTE "NIC" NEVINS (Emily VanCamp), the two now must face unresolved issues from their past. Conrad's father, MARSHALL WINTHROP (Glenn Morshower), has taken over as head of Chastain, and comes into direct conflict with the hospital's newly minted CEO, DR. RANDOLPH BELL (Bruce Greenwood). Meanwhile, DR. MINA OKAFOR (Shaunette Renée Wilson) continues to work with her larger-than-life mentor, DR. AJ AUSTIN (Emmy Award nominee Malcolm-Jamal Warner, "Suits," "The Cosby Show"). However, the skills of new ortho surgeon DR. KITT VOSS (Emmy Award and Golden Globe nominee Jane Leeves, "Hot in Cleveland," "Frasier") could lead Mina on a different path. First-year resident DR. DEVON PRAVESH (Manish Dayal) becomes intrigued by new medical device rep JULIAN BOOTH (guest star Jenna Dewan, "Step Up"), whose presence at the hospital will upend business as usual for everyone there.

Golden Globe-nominated EMPIRE continues to be one of the most popular and acclaimed shows on television. A powerful drama about a family dynasty set within the glamorous and sometimes dangerous world of hip-hop music, the show revolves around the Lyons and their media company, Empire Entertainment.





