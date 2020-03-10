VIDEO: Watch a Promo for SONGLAND on NBC

Lady Antebellum, Usher, Bebe Rexha, Boyz II Men, Luis Fonsi and more come to Songland to hear songwriters' best IN SEARCH OF their next hit. Season 2 of Songland premieres Monday, April 13 at 10/9c on NBC.

Watch the promo below!

NBC's new groundbreaking series "Songland" serves as a destination for music's biggest stars to find their next hit. Undiscovered songwriters are put center stage as they pitch their original creations to top recording artists and chart-topping music producers in the hopes of creating the artists' next big hits. Featured guest recording artists include Jonas Brothers, John Legend, Charlie Puth, Meghan Trainor, will.i.am, OneRepublic, Kelsea Ballerini, Macklemore and Leona Lewis. Songwriters will perform their original tracks in front of the guest artist and three of the most sought-after producers in music: Ryan Tedder, the lead singer of OneRepublic and a four-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter and producer; Ester Dean, a Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer for Rihanna, Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj; and Shane McAnally, a Grammy-winning songwriter and producer for Kacey Musgraves, Kelly Clarkson and Sam Hunt.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You