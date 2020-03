Don't miss hilarious new episodes of LAST MAN STANDING and OUTMATCHED, THU starting at 8/7c only on FOX!

Watch a promo for Thursdays on FOX below.

THU:

LAST MAN STANDING at 8/7c on FOX!

OUTMATCHED at 8:30/7:30c on FOX!

DEPUTY at 9/8c on FOX!





