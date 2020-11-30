VIDEO: Watch a First Look at MACHO: THE HECTOR CAMACHO STORY

Showtime Sports Documentary Films has released a clip from the upcoming documentary film, MACHO: THE HECTOR CAMACHO STORY, an unflinching look at the remarkable life, storied career and unsolved murder of one of boxing's greatest showmen. Premiering Friday, December 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME, the documentary debuts eight years after Camacho's fatal shooting in Bayamon, Puerto Rico.

Watch the clip below!

In the first look clip, iconic sportscaster Tim Ryan recollects the events of Camacho's 1983 fight against John Montes in Anchorage, Alaska. Encapsulating Camacho's remarkable life and career - from his sublime boxing skills and unbridled charisma to his battle with addiction and inner turmoil - Ryan details how Camacho scored a dominant first-round knockout just one night after a frightening drug-fueled incident.

"We were grateful for the fact that he recovered and the fight went on, but it was a source of great concern to us from that point forward because we knew he was dealing with the demons," Ryan says.

MACHO: THE HECTOR CAMACHO STORY is directed by two-time Emmy® Award winner Eric Drath (Assault in the Ring and No Más, 30 for 30). Drath and Danielle Naassana, both of Live Star Entertainment, served as producers. Sixteen-time Emmy Award winner Aaron Cohen served as writer and consulting producer.

SHOWTIME is currently available to subscribers via cable, DBS, and telco providers, and as a stand-alone streaming service through Amazon, Apple®, Google, LG Smart TVs, Oculus Go, Roku®, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox One and PlayStation®4. Consumers can also subscribe to Showtime via Amazon's Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, Hulu, The Roku Channel, Sling TV and Youtube TV or directly at www.showtime.com.

