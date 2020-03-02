VIDEO: Watch a First Look at DAVE on FXX

He's a once-in-a-generation artist. Of sorts. Get a FIRST LOOK at FXX's new original series, DAVE. Premieres 3/4 on FXX. 3/5 on FX on Hulu.

FXX's new series DAVE is centered on a neurotic man in his late twenties who has convinced himself that he's destined to be one of the best rappers of all time. Now he must convince his closest friends, because with their help, he actually might convince the world. The half-hour comedy is based on the life of rapper and comedian Dave Burd. The series is produced by FX Productions.

