VIDEO: Watch a First-Look Clip from SHTISEL Season Three

Yes Studios has unveiled a first look at the highly anticipated third season of their award-winning Israeli TV drama series SHTISEL.

Yes Studios has unveiled a first look at the highly anticipated third season of their award-winning Israeli TV drama series SHTISEL. The runaway-hit series has amassed a cult following after streaming Seasons 1 and 2 on Netflix in 2018. The third season of SHTISEL picks up four years after the events of the previous season, and will consist of 9 episodes airing on Yes TV in Israel later this year. Production on the third season began in June and has since wrapped. The series was filmed throughout Israel and Jerusalem. The Season 3 clip and images were unveiled during a special Yes TV media event held earlier today in Israel.

Watch the clip below!

SHTISEL was created and written by Ori Elon and Yehonatan Indursky and produced by Abot Hameiri, a Fremantle company. The series follows a Haredi family living in an ultra-Orthodox neighborhood of Jerusalem reckoning with love, loss and the doldrums of daily life. The series stars Michael Aloni, Doval'e Glickman, Neta Riskin, Sasson Gabai and Shira Haas and is directed by Alon Zingman. Fresh off her nomination for an Emmy Award for her role in Netflix's Unorthodox, SHTISEL is the latest project from Shira Haas, who returns as Ruchama Weiss, the grand-daughter of THE FAMILY patriarch. Production started and finished after Israel's first Covid-19 lockdown.

Yes Studios also announced today the launch of 2 new series: The Chef Created by Erez Kavel and Orit Dabush and Embezzlement Created by Yotam Gendelman.

The Chef is from Yes Studios and Kastina Communications and follows an unemployed high-tech worker who starts working in THE KITCHEN of a prestigious restaurant run by a brilliant chef who is struggling to stay relevant and keep his place at the top. The series has been selected for 2 upcoming festivals The Zurich Film Festival, and Berlin Series Festival. The Chef is Produced by Ayelet Imberman and Meny Aviram. The Chef stars Gal Toren, Guri Alfi Aaron, Rotem Sela, Yael Elkana, Omer Etzion and Gitit Fischer. The series marks co-creator and co-writer Erez Kavel's television directorial debut. Kavel is also an accomplished feature film screenwriter, his credits include Restoration (World Cinema Screenwriting award 2011 Sundance), Five Hours From Paris (Best Israel Feature 2009 Haifa Film Festival, and first prize at 2011 Naples Film Festival).

Embezzlement is a new 7-part Crime Drama from Yotam Gendelman, written by Shira Port and Yotam Gendleman and produced by Movie Plus, the team behind Our Boys. Embezzlement is based on the amazing true story of bank teller Eti Alon, who single handedly brought down a bank after embezzling more than 100 million dollars in order to cover up her brother's gambling losses. This is the story of a patriarchal family, a woman who sacrificed herself, and the tremendous amounts of money that was used to eventually fund the country's underworld, resulting in the rise and arming of organized crime. The series stars Dana Ivgy (Zero Motivation, Next To Her), Yehuda Levi (Munich, Mossad 101), Dover Kosashvili (Late Marriage, The Duel), Shani Klein (Zero Motivation, Dancing Arabs), Hanan Savyon (Maktub, Yossi & Jager), and Anat Waxman (Cupcakes, Nina's Tragedies).

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You