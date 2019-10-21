VIDEO: Watch a Conversation Between EZ and Emily in This Clip from MAYANS M.C. on FX!

Oct. 21, 2019  

The less you know the better. But now you know.

Watch EZ and Emily talk in the clip from "Mayans M.C." below!

Mayans M.C. is the next chapter in the SONS OF ANARCHY saga. Set in a post-Jax Teller world, EZ Reyes is a prospect in the MAYANS M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Once the GOLDEN BOY with the American Dream in his grasp, EZ is trying to reconcile with his brother "Angel" while searching for the truth behind their mother's death. Produced by FOX 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.

