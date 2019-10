All five episodes of "True Terror With George Takei" are available now on ABC Premiere. Watch a clip below!

In 1966 and 1967, rural West Virginia was plagued by a series of sightings of "a large flying man with ten-foot wings" and red glowing eyes. Local folklore dubbed the creature the "Mothman."

Was the Mothman a harbinger of doom, or a warning from the future?





