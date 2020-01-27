VIDEO: Watch a Clip from REAL SPORTS WITH BRYANT GUMBEL

Real Sports investigates Japan's campaign to decontaminate and repopulate Fukushima ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics in the wake of the 2011 nuclear disaster.

Real Sports is all-new Tuesday, January 28 at 10PM on HBO. Watch the clip below.

Real Sports is TV's most-honored sports journalism series, with 32 Sports Emmy Awards, including 18 for Outstanding Sports Journalism. Now in its 25th season, the monthly magazine broadcast produces unchartered investigative pieces and in-depth profiles from across the sports spectrum.

